Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed 9670 occupiers and 1529 units of enemy equipment in week

During the week, Ukrainian defenders destroyed about 9,670 Russian invaders and 1,529 pieces of enemy weapons and military equipment.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk on Telegram.

"For the week from March 30 to April 06, 2025, enemy losses amounted to about 9670 personnel," the message says.



It is noted that significant losses were suffered by the weapons / military equipment of the Russian troops:

62 tanks;

156 armored combat vehicles;

279 artillery systems;

7 MLRS;

2 air defense systems;

522 units of vehicles;

2 units of special equipment.

Read more: Border guards destroy 2S5 Hyacinth-S self-propelled artillery system, Tiger AFV, enemy personnel hideout and fuel and lubricants depot. VIDEO

Ukrainian defenders also destroyed 2 enemy missiles (excluding air defense on the night of April 06), at least 497 OTR UAVs, including attack drones.