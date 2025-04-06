Iranian Foreign Minister Araqchi: Direct nuclear talks with US "would be meaningless"

Iran rejects the possibility of holding direct negotiations on a nuclear deal with the United States, emphasizing that they "would be meaningless."

According to Censor.NET, citing Yevropeiska Pravda, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said this.

As noted, Araqchi's words came against the backdrop of US President Donald Trump's conviction that Iran is ready for direct talks on its nuclear program.

The Iranian foreign minister emphasized that "direct talks would be meaningless with a party that constantly threatens to use force in violation of the UN Charter and that expresses contradictory positions by its various officials."

"We remain committed to diplomacy and are ready to try the path of indirect talks," Araqchi added.

According to him, Iran "remains prepared for all possible or probable events, and it is also serious about diplomacy and negotiations."

"It will also be resolute and serious in defending its national interests and sovereignty," the minister added.

The United States wants to reach a nuclear deal with Iran

Earlier it was reported that President Donald Trump said he wanted to negotiate a nuclear deal with Iran. He sent a letter proposing such negotiations to the Iranian leader.

Bloomberg reported that Trump asked Russian dictator Putin to help in nuclear negotiations with Iran.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that negotiations with the United States would be held only if the United States treats Tehran with respect.

Iranian President Massoud Peseshkian said he would not negotiate with the United States when he is threatened.