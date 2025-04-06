Healey and Lecorneuil to conven meeting of defense ministers of "Coalition of Willing" on April 10

On Thursday, April 10, the defense ministers of the Coalition of the Willing will hold a meeting in Brussels. The meeting will be chaired by the heads of the defense ministries of Britain and France - John Healey and Sebastian Lecorneuil.

This is stated on the website of the British government, Censor.NET reports.

"Next week, British Defense Secretary John Healey will hold a series of key meetings in Brussels: on Thursday, he will convene a meeting of coalition defense ministers with his French counterpart, and on Friday, he will chair a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense with the German minister," the statement said.

It is noted that at the meeting on April 10, the ministers will discuss the next stages of planning "security support measures necessary to prevent further Russian aggression."

"The discussion will build on the military planning that has taken place over the past few weeks, and countries will consider providing their own capabilities to support any future forces," the statement said.

The meeting of the Contact Group will bring together about 50 countries to provide additional military support to Ukraine against the backdrop of Russian attacks.

The British government also pointed out that the Chief of the British Defense Staff, Admiral Tony Radakin, met with his Ukrainian and French counterparts in Kyiv. During the meeting, they discussed "the structure, size and composition of potential security forces in Ukraine."

On April 4, representatives of France, the United Kingdom, and Ukraine met in Kyiv to discuss the deployment of a military contingent. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the consultations would continue.