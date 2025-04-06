Kremlin says new talks with US may take place next week

Special Representative of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin Kirill Dmitriev said that new contacts between Moscow and Washington could be expected "next week" - on April 7.

This is reported by UP with reference to the Russian Interfax news agency

Dmitriev also expressed "cautious optimism that the dialogue between Russia and the United States has resumed."

"Of course, the big focus is on the restoration of Russian-American relations, I have been doing this for a long time, for many years. Of course, the focus is on economic and investment cooperation... We see the beginning of a respectful, good dialog," the Russian official said.

Earlier, special representatives of Presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, Steve Witkoff and Kirill Dmitriev, held their first meeting in Washington, D.C., which was the first visit of a senior Russian official to the United States after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.