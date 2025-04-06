They were watching nuclear submarines: Britain discovers Russian spy sensors in its waters - Telegraph

The British military has discovered Russian sensors for tracking nuclear missile submarines in their country's waters. The devices are considered a potential threat to national security.

It is noted that the military discovered these sensors when several of them washed ashore.

According to the British newspaper The Sunday Times, Russia tried to gather intelligence on four British Vanguard submarines, which are nuclear missile carriers.

One of these submarines is at sea as part of the UK's ongoing maritime deterrence operation.

A senior British military official commenting on the situation said:

"There should be no doubt that there is a war raging in the Atlantic. This is a cat and mouse game that has been going on since the end of the Cold War, and now it is gaining momentum again. We are seeing extraordinary activity from Russia."

The publication also reminds us that last year, the Russian reconnaissance ship Yantar attracted attention when it was off the coast of the United Kingdom. Its underwater research program is mainly controlled by the Russian Defense Ministry's Main Directorate for Deep Sea Research.