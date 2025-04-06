Occupiers are trying to capture Nadiia in Luhansk region, which was liberated by Ukrainian Armed Forces in March - Khortytsia OSGT

Russian invaders are attacking the village of Nadiia in the Luhansk region, which was liberated by the Third Assault Brigade in March 2025.

Viktor Trehubov, a spokesman for the Khortytsia OSGT, said this during the telethon, according to Suspilne, Censor.NET reports .

According to the spokesman, the Russian occupation forces do not stop putting pressure on this settlement.

"They are very actively trying to return Nadiya. As I understand it, the loss of Nadiia came as a surprise to them, which was not immediately communicated to the higher command. When they found out about it, some twitchy movements began," Trehubov said.

He also spoke about the enemy's tactics in the direction of Nadiia. According to the spokesperson, the invaders are using light equipment and conducting assaults on motorcycles.

"This is one of the peculiarities of the area. There are active assaults on motorcycles, up to dozens of motorcycles per assault. This is, first of all, an attempt to quickly cover the distance to Ukrainian positions and quickly occupy some buildings to be able to bring in infantry. It's an attempt to sneak through Ukrainian drones where armored vehicles cannot pass through minefields or get hit by something because they are relatively large," Trehubov said.

As a reminder, in late March, the Third Assault Brigade, primarily the 1st Assault Battalion, regained control of Nadiia in Luhansk region.