Rada supports extension of martial law and mobilisation until 6 August (updated)
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has supported the extension of martial law for 90 days - until 6 August 2025.
This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, Censor.NET reports.
This was the 15th vote for this initiative.
The decision was supported by 357 MPs. There were 1 against.
Parliament also supported the extension of general mobilisation until 6 August.
346 MPs voted in favour, one against and one abstention.
Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Zelenskyy proposed to extend martial law and mobilization for 90 days.
