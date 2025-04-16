ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
3904 visitors online
News Martial law mobilization
12 155 140

Rada supports extension of martial law and mobilisation until 6 August (updated)

Rada extends martial law until 6 August 2025

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has supported the extension of martial law for 90 days - until 6 August 2025.

This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, Censor.NET reports.

This was the 15th vote for this initiative.

The decision was supported by 357 MPs. There were 1 against.

Rada extends martial law until 6 August 2025

Parliament also supported the extension of general mobilisation until 6 August.

346 MPs voted in favour, one against and one abstention.

Рада продовжила воєнний стан та мобілізацію до 6 серпня 2025 року

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Zelenskyy proposed to extend martial law and mobilization for 90 days.

Read more: Arakhamia calls MPs who will not vote for extension of martial law "cosmonauts": There are no words. Only letters from end of alphabet.

Author: 

VR (1927) mobilization (1109) martial law (98)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 