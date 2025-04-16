Rada supports extension of martial law and mobilisation until 6 August (updated)

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has supported the extension of martial law for 90 days - until 6 August 2025.

This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, Censor.NET reports.

This was the 15th vote for this initiative.

The decision was supported by 357 MPs. There were 1 against.

Parliament also supported the extension of general mobilisation until 6 August.

346 MPs voted in favour, one against and one abstention.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Zelenskyy proposed to extend martial law and mobilization for 90 days.

