Iran’s right to enrich uranium is not subject to discussion, - Foreign Minister Araghchi

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Iran's right to enrich uranium is not subject to discussion on the eve of the second round of talks with the United States on Tehran's controversial nuclear program.

This is reported by Reuters, Censor.NET informs.

The next nuclear talks will take place this weekend in Oman.

Araghchi was responding to a comment made on Tuesday by US chief negotiator Steve Witkoff, who said that Tehran must "suspend and dismantle its nuclear enrichment" in order to reach a deal with Washington.

"We have heard contradictory statements from Mr. Witkoff, but the real positions will be clearly defined in the negotiations. We are ready to build trust regarding possible concerns about uranium enrichment in Iran, but the principle of uranium enrichment is not subject to discussion," the Iranian Foreign Minister emphasized.

Iran and the United States are to hold a second round of talks in Oman on Saturday over Tehran's escalating nuclear program, with President Donald Trump threatening military action if no agreement is reached.

On Thursday, Araghchi will deliver a message from Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin during his trip to Russia, Iranian state media reported.

The Kremlin refused to comment on whether Russia is ready to take control of Iran's enriched uranium reserves as part of a possible future nuclear deal between Iran and the United States.

The day before, The Guardian reported that the United States, during the first indirect talks, offered Iran to transfer its enriched uranium stockpiles to a third country, such as Russia. In this way, Washington seeks to curtail Tehran's nuclear program.