Foreign Ministry to Witkoff regarding "five territories": Ukraine’s position on territorial integrity remains unchanged

Ukraine will never recognize changes to its internationally recognized borders and will not give up any part of its territory.

This was stated by the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Heorhii Tykhyi at a briefing, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Ukraine is an integral, united country within internationally recognized borders. This position of Ukraine is unchanged and will never change. I can tell you: never. No matter how many years or months pass, it will never change. Ukraine will remain within its internationally recognized borders," the diplomat emphasized.

Read more: MFA is communicating with China through diplomatic channels on captured Chinese citizens, - spokesman Tykhyi

Tykhyi also voiced three principled positions that Ukraine adheres to within the framework of a peaceful settlement:

None of the territories occupied by Russia will be recognized as Russian. Ukraine will not agree to limitations of its defense capabilities, armed forces or international assistance. No third country will have the right to veto Ukraine's accession to international alliances.

According to Witkoff, the key to a general peace agreement is in the "five territories." He did not provide further details, but Russia insists that its seizure of parts of Ukraine since 2014, including Crimea, Luhansk and Donetsk regions, must be recognized in any agreement.

Read more: There will be negotiations, war will end diplomatically. Occupied territories will be returned by people or time, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO