Occupied Bakhmut left by Russian troops is covered with ruins. VIDEO

Pilots of the 412th Nemesis Regiment of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine filmed the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, destroyed by the Russian occupation army.

The video was published by the Unmanned Systems Forces, Censor.NET reports.

"Bakhmut 2025. Bakhmut used to be an important railway junction and centre of the salt industry, home to 84,000 Ukrainians. It was here, even before the declaration of Ukraine's independence, on 24 July 1990, that the first blue and yellow flag in the Donetsk region was raised over the city council building," the statement said.

Today, the streets of the city are covered with ruins left by the Russian occupation army.

The defence of Bakhmut lasted for almost 10 months - from August 2022 to May 2023, becoming one of the fiercest battles of the Russian-Ukrainian war. As a result of the bloody fighting, the Russian Armed Forces suffered huge losses - about 100,000 killed and wounded, more than 80% of whom were Wagner PMC units.

"The forces of unmanned systems do not stop fighting - our operators continue to hunt the enemy in the heart of the destroyed city," the soldiers added.

Read more: 2,192 people remain in Pokrovsk, situation is most difficult in city – RMA