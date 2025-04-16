Zelenskyy on his conversation with Stubb: We discussed strengthening Ukraine’s air defense

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on his conversation with Finnish leader Alexander Stubb.

He announced this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"A good and frank conversation with President of Finland Alexander Stubb. We discussed many issues, including preparations for our joint next steps and response to possible Russian provocations in the near future. I informed him about the situation on the battlefield and our need for air defense systems," the Head of State noted.

According to him, a just and sustainable peace will be achieved only if Ukraine receives strong aid packages and Russia imposes strong sanctions. This will force Russia to stop prolonging the war, the President emphasized.

"Particular attention was paid to our relations with the United States and the American proposal for an unconditional ceasefire - a proposal to which Russia has been saying no for 36 days," Zelenskyy said.

"Only principled steps can turn such a disregard for diplomacy towards peace," he added.