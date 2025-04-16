"We will not leave bastards who kill our people unpunished" – Zelenskyy vows response to Russia over Sumy strike

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine has every right to respond to Russian criminals who kill Ukrainians in peaceful cities.

The head of state said this in a video address today, Censor.NET reports.

He noted that today he honored defense industry employees with state awards. Their professional day was on April 13, the day of Russia's ballistic strike on Sumy.

"We have something to respond to such attacks, and we will not leave the bastards who kill our people alone on this land. We have every right to do so, it is absolutely fair to respond to the killers as they deserve," Zelenskyy emphasized.

Russia must come to terms with the idea that Ukraine's strength is inevitable, and a real and lasting peace can be achieved when reality forces Russia to come to terms with our capabilities, the President noted.

"Our drones, Ukrainian missiles, our artillery, Ukrainian shells, our equipment - everything that Ukraine produces will defend Ukraine, the lives of our people, our state. I thank all the more than 300,000 Ukrainians who work at our defense enterprises here in our country for the sake of Ukrainian strength," he added.

Ballistic missile strike on Sumy on Palm Sunday on April 13

As a reminder, on 13 April, Russian invaders launched two missile attacks on the centre of Sumy. 14, 15, 16 April were declared Days of Mourning in the city for those killed in the Russian attack on 13 April.

As of the morning of 15 April, 35 people were killed, including two children.

Testimonies about the first minutes after the ballistic missile attack on Sumy on April 13 can be found in Censor.NET's article: Passenger of bus destroyed by Russian Iskander missile in Sumy: "I started pulling out those who were showing signs of life. But front third of bus was crammed with motionless bodies…"

