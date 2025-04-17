ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4296 visitors online
News Shelling of the Nikopol district
1 767 8

Ruscists attacked Nikopol with heavy artillery: 2 dead and 5 injured. PHOTOS

Russian occupiers launched a heavy artillery attack on Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

Two men, aged 56 and 61, died as a result of the enemy strike.

Five people were also injured, 4 of them are in serious condition in hospital.

A fire broke out. A shop, a cafe, private houses, outbuildings, a car and a bus stop were damaged.

See more: Occupiers attacked Nikopol district with kamikaze drones and artillery: 9-storey apartment burned, utilities and cars were damaged. PHOTOS

The shelling of Nikopol on 17 April 2025. There are dead and wounded
The shelling of Nikopol on 17 April 2025. There are dead and wounded
The shelling of Nikopol on 17 April 2025. There are dead and wounded
The shelling of Nikopol on 17 April 2025. There are dead and wounded
The shelling of Nikopol on 17 April 2025. There are dead and wounded
The shelling of Nikopol on 17 April 2025. There are dead and wounded
The shelling of Nikopol on 17 April 2025. There are dead and wounded

Author: 

shoot out (13068) Nikopol (684) Dnipropetrovska region (1347) Nikopolskyy district (155)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 