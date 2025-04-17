Ruscists attacked Nikopol with heavy artillery: 2 dead and 5 injured. PHOTOS
Russian occupiers launched a heavy artillery attack on Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
This was announced by the head of the RMA Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.
Two men, aged 56 and 61, died as a result of the enemy strike.
Five people were also injured, 4 of them are in serious condition in hospital.
A fire broke out. A shop, a cafe, private houses, outbuildings, a car and a bus stop were damaged.
