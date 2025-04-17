Occupiers have intensified artillery shelling and drone attacks in OTG "Tavria" zone, - Southern Defense Forces

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Group of Forces, Russian troops have significantly increased the intensity of artillery shelling and the use of kamikaze drones.

This was announced by the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces Vladyslav Voloshyn in a comment to Ukrinform, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, over the past day, 352 artillery attacks were recorded using more than 1,500 rounds of ammunition, which is 10-15% more than in previous days.

In addition, over the past 3-4 days, the number of kamikaze drone strikes has increased by 15-20%, to 600-650 attacks per day.

"This is about 1/5 of the drones used by the enemy along the entire front line, from the Tender and Kinburn Spits to the Kursk region," Voloshyn said.

Voloshyn also reported an increase in the number of assault operations at the Huliaypole and Novopavlivka directions.

