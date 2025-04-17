Alliances with Ukraine and Romania guarantee Moldova’s security - Sandu

Moldova's strong partnership with Ukraine, Romania, and other countries that adhere to international law is a key factor in ensuring the country's security.

This was stated by Moldovan President Maia Sandu during a speech in parliament, Censor.NET reports with reference to TV8.md.

"We can ensure the country's security by demonstrating predictable and consistent behavior, building reliable partnerships with our neighbors - Romania and Ukraine - and other countries that respect international law and state borders," Sandu said.

She emphasized that Moldova remains committed to peace and diplomatic solutions and emphasized the threats posed by the Russian military presence in Transnistria.

"Moldova is a small country with a foreign army on its territory. To be clear, we are talking about the illegal deployment of the Russian military contingent in the Transnistrian region, which is a gross violation of our neutral status. The presence of the Russian army on our land poses a risk of destabilization, especially in the context of the war in Ukraine," the president said.

