U.S. did not support UN resolution condemning Russian aggression against Ukraine

The United States voted against a UN resolution on cooperation with the Council of Europe that included a condemnation of Russian aggression against Ukraine.

This was stated in a release from the U.S. Mission to the United Nations, as reported by Censor.NET.

On April 16, the UN General Assembly considered a resolution titled "Cooperation between the United Nations and regional and other organizations: cooperation between the United Nations and the Council of Europe."

"The current resolution reiterates statements regarding the Russia–Ukraine war that, in the view of the United States, do not contribute to advancing the cause of peace," said Jonathan Shrier, Acting U.S. Representative to the UN Economic and Social Council.

In addition, Washington is confident that a long-term solution to the Russian-Ukrainian war is of paramount importance to the members of the Council of Europe, as well as to the United States.

At the same time, Russian diplomats called the wording in the document "unacceptable."

Other reasons why the country was against the document included the issues of migration and refugees, the 2030 Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals, as well as the "suppression" of political parties in some countries where the resolution was supported.

The UN General Assembly adopted the resolution, but nine countries voted against it, including the United States, Russia, Belarus, Eritrea, Congo, Mali, Nicaragua, Niger, and Sudan.

On February 24, the United States already voted against a UN resolution condemning Russia's aggression against Ukraine, as it allegedly contradicts Washington's efforts to bring both sides to the negotiating table and end the war.