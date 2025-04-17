Germany provides new military aid package to Ukraine: Zuzana SPG and IRIS-T missiles. LIST

On Thursday, April 17, Germany announced a new military aid package for Ukraine.

The updated list of provided weapons was published by the press service of the German government, Censor.NET reports.

As part of the new package, Ukraine received:

66 MRAP (Mine-Resistant Ambush-Protected) vehicles

Ammunition for Leopard 2 tanks

4 kinetic protection vehicles

38,000 rounds for Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns

Missiles for the IRIS-T air defense system

3 Zuzana 2 wheeled self-propelled howitzers (joint project with Denmark and Norway)

27,000 rounds of 155 mm artillery ammunition

1,000 rounds of 122 mm artillery ammunition

70 VECTOR UAVs with spare parts

150 HF-1 attack drones

10 unmanned surface drones

6 Bergepanzer 2 armored recovery vehicles with spare parts

4 mine-clearing vehicles

2 mine plows

In addition, the military aid package includes a large quantity of infantry gear, assault rifles, and special equipment.

For example, Germany handed over to Ukraine surveillance radars (41 units), laser rangefinders (187 units), binoculars (92 units), underwater scooters (55 units), border protection vehicles (three units), RGW 90 portable anti-tank weapons (917 units), assault rifles, tourniquets and sleeping bags.

