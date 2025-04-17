Russia will regard strike by Taurus missiles on Russian targets as Germany’s participation in hostilities on Ukraine’s side – Russian Foreign Ministry

The Russian Foreign Ministry has said that it will regard any strike on Russian targets with these missiles as Germany's participation in hostilities on the side of Ukraine and threatened consequences.

According to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine, this was stated by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova during a briefing.

"Russia will regard any Taurus missile strike on any Russian target as Germany taking part in combat operations on the side of Ukraine — with all the consequences for Germany," Zakharova said.

Her statement came in response to comments made by Germany's likely future chancellor Friedrich Merz, who had named the illegally constructed Crimean Bridge as a possible target for the missiles.

Merz recently stated that he has always been ready to support the transfer of Taurus missiles to Ukraine, provided that these deliveries are coordinated with Germany's European partners.

What is known about the Taurus cruise missile?

The Taurus cruise missile is a German-Swedish analog of the British-French Storm Shadow and Scalp cruise missiles.

It is about five meters long and weighs almost 1400 kilograms. The missile is equipped with an engine and several navigation systems that allow for autonomous low-level flights through enemy territory.

The Taurus can be launched by combat aircraft from a safe distance and engage and destroy targets at a distance of up to 500 kilometers. Since cruise missiles fly particularly low and are relatively small, they are difficult to hit by enemy air defense systems.