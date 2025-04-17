"Fair" trade deal between U.S. and EU will happen, 100% – Trump

US President Donald Trump expressed optimism about the prospects for a trade agreement between the US and the European Union. The agreements must be "fair."

He told reporters about this before meeting with Italian Prime Minister George Meloni at the White House.

When asked about the possibility of a trade deal between the US and the EU after the "tariff war", Trump said that "there will be a 100 percent trade deal".

"Of course there will be a trade deal. They (the EU - Ed.) really want to do it, and we're going to do a trade deal. I fully expect it. But it will be a fair deal," he added.

However, the US president rejected the possibility of the EU rapprochement with China amid the "tariff war," adding that "no one can compete with us."

For her part, the Italian prime minister said she could not speak on behalf of the entire European Union about tariffs, but she would like to invite Trump "to pay an official visit to Italy and see if there is a possibility, when he comes, to organize such a meeting with Europe."

The European Union is one of the largest trading partners of the United States, with bilateral trade last year amounting to almost $1 trillion.

