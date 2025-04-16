China has put forward conditions for resuming trade talks with US - Bloomberg

China is demanding a number of preliminary steps from the Donald Trump administration as a condition for starting new trade negotiations with the United States.

This is reported by Bloomberg, citing sources in the Chinese government, Censor.NET reports.

In particular, Beijing wants:

more respect from Washington and an end to the disparaging statements of members of the Trump government (in particular, the statements of Vice President J.D. Vance about "Chinese peasants")

a clearer and more consistent US position in relations with China;

guarantees that sanctions and the position on Taiwan will be discussed in a manner acceptable to Beijing;

appointment of a coordinator of negotiations with the United States, who will have a mandate from Trump and will be able to prepare a future agreement between the leaders of both countries.

Chinese officials are unsure of the US's intentions due to harsh statements by some administration officials. Despite Trump's more restrained rhetoric about Xi Jinping, Beijing believes that the lack of a public refutation of these statements by the US president indicates his agreement.

As noted, under the pressure of U.S. tariffs of up to 145%, China has received significant public support for a tough response, which has given the Chinese leader additional political arguments against starting negotiations.

Trump insists on direct talks, and on April 15, he again called on Beijing to contact him. However, Beijing emphasizes that any interaction is possible only if there is mutual respect.

Trump imposed tariffs

As a reminder, Trump signed a decree imposing a minimum 10 percent tariff on almost all goods entering the United States. For some countries, the tariffs are higher. In particular, China - 34%, the European Union - 20%.

Later, it became known that Trump had declared a state of emergency in the country's economy.

China reacted to Trump's intentions to raise tariffs. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said that the Chinese government will take retaliatory measures if the United States raises tariffs on Chinese goods.

