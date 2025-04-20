ENG
News Fighting in the east
2 520 16

Russians advance near Bilohorivka, Rozlyv, and Uspenivka - DeepState. MAP

Russian invaders are making advances in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

This was reported by analysts of the DeepState monitoring project, Censor.NET reports.

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Bilohorivka (Luhansk region), Rozlyv (Donetsk region), and Uspenivka (Donetsk region)," the statement said.

enemy advance

enemy advance

enemy advance

