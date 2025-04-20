2 520 16
Russians advance near Bilohorivka, Rozlyv, and Uspenivka - DeepState. MAP
Russian invaders are making advances in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions.
This was reported by analysts of the DeepState monitoring project, Censor.NET reports.
"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Bilohorivka (Luhansk region), Rozlyv (Donetsk region), and Uspenivka (Donetsk region)," the statement said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password