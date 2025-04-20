ENG
News FOX News called Kyiv Russian
Mistake should be apologized for and investigated - Foreign Ministry spokesman Tykhyi about "Russian Kyiv" on Fox News

Putin in church

The American TV channel Fox News, which called Kyiv "Russian," should apologize for its mistake and conduct an investigation.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi wrote about this on the social network X , Censor.NET reports.

"If it was a mistake and not a deliberate political statement, we should apologize and investigate who made the mistake," he wrote.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Fox News broadcast the service from Moscow for several hours and labeled Kyiv "Russian."

