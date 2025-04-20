Mistake should be apologized for and investigated - Foreign Ministry spokesman Tykhyi about "Russian Kyiv" on Fox News
The American TV channel Fox News, which called Kyiv "Russian," should apologize for its mistake and conduct an investigation.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi wrote about this on the social network X , Censor.NET reports.
"If it was a mistake and not a deliberate political statement, we should apologize and investigate who made the mistake," he wrote.
Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Fox News broadcast the service from Moscow for several hours and labeled Kyiv "Russian."
