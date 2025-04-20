Ukrainian Air Defense Forces destroy 699 enemy air targets in week - Ukrainian Armed Forces

During the week of April 14-20, 2025, the air defense of the Defense Forces destroyed 699 enemy air targets.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

In particular, as noted, they destroyed:

▪️ 3 Iskander-K cruise missiles;

▪️ 159 Shahed-type strike UAVs;

▪️ 201 reconnaissance UAVs;

▪️ 336 other types of UAVs.

According to the Air Force, the Air Force flew 140 sorties during the week, including:

▪️ over 80 for fighter air cover;

▪️ about 50 for fire support and air support of troops.

See more: Ruscists attacked with missiles and "Shaheds": 3 "Iskander-K" and 23 UAVs were shot down. INFOGRAPHICS

Air Force pilots conducted dozens of air strikes on enemy positions with bombs and missiles of various types. Control points, areas of concentration of equipment and manpower were hit.

It is also noted that over the past week, units of unmanned aerial vehicles of the Combined Arms Rifle Brigade of the Air Force conducted 515 combat sorties, including:

▪️ 399 reconnaissance sorties using UAVs;

▪️ 116 sorties using drops and FPV drones.

Enemy combat losses are estimated to be:

▪️ more than 10 people;

▪️ 8 enemy shelters;

▪️ 2 reconnaissance UAVs "Supercam", 1 barrage munition "Lancet".