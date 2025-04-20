Occupiers slightly retreat in Kotlynne area, no signs of enemy exhaustion in Toretsk direction - "Khortytsia" OSGT

In the vicinity of Kotlyne in the Pokrovsk direction and to the west of it, the Russian invaders are withdrawing slightly. At the same time, there are no signs of exhaustion of the Russian army in the Toretsk direction.

This was stated by Viktor Trehubov, a spokesman for the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops, during a telethon, according to Censor.NET.

"An interesting element of the Pokrovske direction is that despite the fact that the Russians are making the most efforts there, they are having the least success. In the area of Kotlyne and to the west of it, they are even pulling back a little bit, and that's good. Despite their attempts and their intensity," said the spokesman.

Trehubov also informed about the situation in the Toretsk direction. According to him, there are no signs of enemy forces exhaustion on this section of the front.

"In this area, the Russians can rotate quite often. After all, it(Toretsk - ed.) is logistically close to their points. Donetsk and Horlivka are not far away. Therefore, they can afford to replace them from time to time. If we take battles in Toretsk, they do not use much equipment there, on the contrary, they "invented" a very strange "device" - a fighter who throws mines at the position by hand, like a discus," the spokesman said about the occupiers' tactics.