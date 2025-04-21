ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
16270 visitors online
News Update of DeepState map
8 261 20

Russians occupied Katerynivka in Donetsk region - DeepState. MAP

Russian troops occupied the village of Katerynivka in Donetsk region.

This was reported by DeepState, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy occupied Katerynivka and advanced near Nove, Preobrazhenka and in Sukha Balka," the statement said.

Read more: Enemy advanced in Udachne and three other settlements in Donetsk region - DeepState. MAP

Russians advance near Preobrazhenka

Russians advanced near Sukhoi Balka

Author: 

Donetska region (3663) Kramatorskyy district (190) Pokrovskyy district (420) Sukha Balka (4) Katerynivka (5) Preobrazhenka (6) Nove (5)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 