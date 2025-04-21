8 261 20
Russians occupied Katerynivka in Donetsk region - DeepState. MAP
Russian troops occupied the village of Katerynivka in Donetsk region.
This was reported by DeepState, Censor.NET reports.
"The enemy occupied Katerynivka and advanced near Nove, Preobrazhenka and in Sukha Balka," the statement said.
