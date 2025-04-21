ENG
News Shellings of Mykolaiv region
In morning, enemy attacked Mykolaiv with rockets

Russians fired missiles at Mykolaiv

On the morning of 21 April, the Russian invaders attacked with missiles.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA Vitalii Kim.

The attack was carried out at around 04:57. The type of missiles is being established.

"There were no casualties or damage," Kim said.

