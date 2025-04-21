In morning, enemy attacked Mykolaiv with rockets
On the morning of 21 April, the Russian invaders attacked with missiles.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA Vitalii Kim.
The attack was carried out at around 04:57. The type of missiles is being established.
"There were no casualties or damage," Kim said.
