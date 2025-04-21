1 513 3
Enemy attacked infrastructure facility in Cherkasy region
On the morning of 21 April, Russian invaders attacked Cherkasy region with strike drones. Air defence forces were operating in the region.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA Ihor Taburets.
Air defence forces and means destroyed 8 Russian UAVs. However, as a result of Russian aggression, an infrastructure facility was damaged.
"There are currently no reports from the public about damage to property. The area is being inspected," Taburets added.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password