Enemy attacked infrastructure facility in Cherkasy region

On the morning of 21 April, Russian invaders attacked Cherkasy region with strike drones. Air defence forces were operating in the region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA Ihor Taburets.

Air defence forces and means destroyed 8 Russian UAVs. However, as a result of Russian aggression, an infrastructure facility was damaged.

"There are currently no reports from the public about damage to property. The area is being inspected," Taburets added.

