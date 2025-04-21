After end of so-called "truce", Russians resumed air strikes on Ukraine from occupied Crimea, - Navy

After the end of the so-called "truce" from the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea, Russia immediately resumed air strikes against Ukraine. Currently, there is one missile carrier in the Black Sea.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Dmytro Pletenchuk, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, on "Suspilne" TV channel.

"It's a submarine, but we now believe it can carry up to six missiles. It will now be marked as such in the statistics. According to the latest data, we believe that it is equipped with this number of missiles," Pletenchuk said.

The soldier also spoke about the situation after the end of the so-called "truce".

"Everything that could fly from that direction was flying here. I can't say that it was quiet. We even saw some 'old' friends we hadn't seen for a long time. More details will follow. The enemy was active from Crimea and in the airspace as well," added the Ukrainian Navy spokesman.

Read more: Russia lost naval base in Mediterranean Sea - Pletenchuk