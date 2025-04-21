Russians are setting up "anti-drone corridors" in Kursk region - SBGS

Russian troops are actively using the so-called "anti-drone corridors" to protect their equipment from attacks by Ukrainian drones.

This was announced by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andrii Demchenko, during a telethon, Censor.NET reports.

"Most of them (‘anti-drone corridors’ - ed.) are recorded by border guards within the Kursk region, in particular in the area where the enemy continues its actions, attacking the Ukrainian Defence Forces, which are conducting their operation within the Kursk region," Demchenko said.

According to him, these are special routes that the enemy covers with nets to covertly move equipment. This should make it more difficult for Ukrainian drones to hit targets.

