Russian drones attack evacuation vehicle near Kostiantynivka: three people are injured. PHOTO

In the morning of April 20, Russian troops, despite the "Easter truce" declared by Russia, attacked the evacuation vehicle of the Proliska humanitarian mission with FPV drones near Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region. As a result of the shelling, people were injured.

According to Censor.NET, the head of the Proliska humanitarian mission in the Donetsk region, Yevhen Tkachev, told Suspilne Donbas in a telephone conversation.

He said that at 8 a.m. on Easter, civilians were evacuated from Zoria Illinivska community - two elderly people and two families who were driving their cars behind the Proliska mission vehicle.

"At first, a shrapnel drone targeted us, although we saw and heard it. I got out of the car, showed that I was wearing blue, branded with the emblems of the Proliska humanitarian mission, a civilian car, but it 'scared' the car next to it and the car broke down. A few minutes after that, a drone with an RPG (hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher) arrived, made two or three circles over us, saw that it was a civilian car, we were civilians, and attacked the people I was taking out, who were lying on the side of the road."

According to the head of the mission, when he and his people were hiding from Russian drones in the bushes, they saw a third drone "finish off the car." A fourth drone was also flying.

Read more: Russian Defense Ministry assures that it is observing "truce" and accuses Ukraine of violating it

A chaplain came to pick up the people and took them away in another car.

"The grandfather had a heart attack, the woman had a shrapnel wound in her leg, and I also had one in my leg," the volunteer said. Yevhen Tkachov clarified that the wounded people were taken to the hospital.

"They were hunting for us, you know, it's not like they were shooting randomly. A car with humanitarian stickers, we were standing next to a car in civilian clothes. He could see every pimple on my nose. A targeted attack and then finishing off the car. It's a kind of execution, let's say, like the execution of prisoners. It was done on purpose, on Easter, on the declared ceasefire, in broad daylight," the volunteer noted.

The evacuators now need cars to take civilians out of dangerous areas.