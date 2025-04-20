Russian Defense Ministry assures that it is observing "truce" and accuses Ukraine of violating it

The Russian Ministry of Defense said that since 18:00 on April 19, Russian troops "strictly observed the ceasefire and remained at the previously occupied lines and positions."

Thus, Russia claims that the Armed Forces of Ukraine, despite the so-called Easter truce, allegedly attempted to attack the positions of Russian troops at night near the settlements of Sukha Balka and Bohatyr in the Donetsk region.

Also, according to the Russian ministry, the Ukrainian Armed Forces allegedly used 48 aircraft-type UAVs overnight, including one in Crimea.

In addition, Ukrainian units allegedly fired 444 times at Russian positions with cannons and mortars, "carried out 900 strikes by unmanned aerial vehicles of quadcopter type and dropped various ammunition, in particular in the border areas of Bryansk, Kursk and Belgorod regions - 12 attacks, 33 strikes by UAVs and seven drops of ammunition."

To recap, today, April 19, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin allegedly announced an Easter truce that will be in effect from 6 p.m. Moscow time on April 19 until zero o'clock on April 21.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's announcement of the so-called Easter truce, saying that it was another of Putin's attempts to play with people's lives.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also emphasized that if Russia is now ready to really join the format of complete and unconditional silence, Ukraine will act in a mirror image.

At the same time, since 10 a.m. on April 20, there has been an increase in the number of Russian shelling and the use of kamikaze drones by the occupier. In addition, from 00:00 to 12:00 of that day, 26 Russian assault operations took place.