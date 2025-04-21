Another Russian tanker capsized off Sakhalin, - CCD

An accident with an oil tanker has occurred in Russia, leading to a spill of oil products in the Tatar Strait off the coast of Sakhalin.

This was reported by the Centre for Countering Disinformation, Censor.NET informs.

"Recently, incidents with Russian oil tankers have become systemic, which poses serious risks to the environment around the world. The reason for this phenomenon is the inability of the Russian state to ensure proper maintenance of ships in the face of the huge costs of the war against Ukraine and sanctions," the statement said.

Despite the attempts of Russian propagandists to downplay the scale of the problem, the risks of another large-scale environmental disaster due to the accident rate of the Russian tanker fleet are only growing, the CCD noted.

