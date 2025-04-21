Beating of serviceman in Hydropark: four teenagers are served with notice of suspicion

Four teenagers who beat up a serviceman in Hydropark in Kyiv have been notified of suspicion of hooliganism committed by a group of people (Part 2 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

It has been established that on 18 April, a group of teenagers, including three 17-year-olds and a 15-year-old boy, provoked a conflict with a serviceman in Hydropark.

"The man is serving in one of the National Guard units and came to the capital on holiday. According to eyewitnesses, the suspects first argued with other men, and then started a conflict with the soldier. The video of the fight was recorded by eyewitnesses," the prosecutor's office explained.

The article provides for a sentence of up to 4 years in prison. The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by juvenile investigators of the Dniprovskyi Police Department of Kyiv.

A petition to impose on the suspects a measure of restraint in the form of house arrest has been filed with the court.

