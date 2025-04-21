Last week, enemy attacked Kharkiv 6 times: one person was killed and 113 injured. INFOGRAPHICS

Over the past week, from 14 to 20 April, Russian troops shelled Kharkiv six times, including with three "Iskanders", resulting in one death, many injuries and destruction.

"It was a particularly difficult day when three Russian 'Iskanders' hit a densely populated residential neighbourhood of our city and a working cosmetics company.

This caused a lot of trouble - one person was killed and 113 people, including nine children, were injured. More than 1,000 apartments, dozens of private houses, and a large commercial facility were damaged," the statement said.

Russian attacks have caused serious damage.

"As for air raids, over the past seven days, their duration is 28 hours (39%) less than in the region, and in general, over the past almost two months, they have lasted 198 hours less," Terekhov added.

