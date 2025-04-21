First signs that something was going wrong appeared after Zelenskyy’s inauguration – Razumkov

Former Verkhovna Rada Speaker and People`s Deputy Dmytro Razumkov stated that President Zelenskyi’s team wanted the parliament to be fully controlled.

He said this in an interview with Anna Maksymchuk, as reported by Censor.NET.

"I first started getting the sense that things weren’t going in the right direction after the president’s inauguration. And the first clear ‘completely wrong direction’ moment came before the newly elected Verkhovna Rada began its work. Zelenskyy wanted to adopt 73 laws in one night, voting on them in full as a package – in violation of the Constitution and existing laws," Razumkov said.

However, according to Razumkov, most of those present at the "Servant of the People" faction meeting did not support Zelenskyy’s idea.

"They wanted a rubber-stamp parliament. I didn’t. I believe parliament is an independent institution that has its own functions. There’s the president, and I respect the office of the president… It was just difficult for them to remove me for a long time – and then, the moment came," he added.

