Russian court has sentenced Ukrainian serviceman, captured in Kursk region, to 15 years in prison

On April 21, 2025, the 2nd Western District Military Court in Moscow sentenced Ukrainian serviceman Serhii Yeremieiev to 15 years in prison for participating in the Kursk operation.

This was reported by the Main Military Prosecutor’s Office of Russia, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

Yeremieiev served as a driver in the 22nd Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Russia’s Investigative Committee claims he was found guilty of allegedly committing a terrorist act. It is noted that the first three years of his sentence will be served in prison, with the remainder to be spent in a high-security penal colony.

According to Russian investigators, on September 6, 2024, Yeremieiev, together with other Ukrainian servicemen, allegedly "crossed into" Russia’s Kursk region. In the village of Vitriane, he is accused of "repeatedly opening fire on Russian military personnel and civilians," obstructing civilian evacuation, and planting mines on local roads.

Read more: Trump: I hope Russia and Ukraine will reach deal this week

Yeremieiev was captured three days later, on September 9.