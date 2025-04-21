Ruscists shelled Esman community in Sumy region with mortars, killing civilian man

On the morning of April 21, Russian troops fired mortars at the Esman community in the Sumy region.

This was reported by the regional prosecutor's office, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that on April 21, 2025, at about 09:20 am, using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the occupiers fired mortars at the civilian infrastructure of the Esman community of the Shostka district.

As a result of the attack in his own yard, a 66-year-old man sustained life-threatening injuries.

Under the procedural supervision of the Shostka District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation is being conducted into the commission of war crimes that resulted in the death of a person (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Prosecutors, in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies, are documenting the consequences of the shelling.