Defence forces push back Russians near Udachne - DeepState. MAP

Defence Forces units managed to push the enemy south of Udachne near Pokrovsk.

This was reported by DeepState, Censor.NET reports.

"The Ukrainian Defence Forces have pushed back the enemy south of Udachne. The enemy advanced near Kamianske and in Dniproenergia," the statement said.

Russians advanced near Kam'янського

Russians advanced near Dniproenergo

