6 185 4
Defence forces push back Russians near Udachne - DeepState. MAP
Defence Forces units managed to push the enemy south of Udachne near Pokrovsk.
This was reported by DeepState, Censor.NET reports.
"The Ukrainian Defence Forces have pushed back the enemy south of Udachne. The enemy advanced near Kamianske and in Dniproenergia," the statement said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password