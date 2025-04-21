ENG
News Shelling of Kupiansk district
Two killed in Russian shelling of Kupiansk district

Two people died as a result of Russian shelling of the village of Petropavlivka on April 21.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

The Russian shelling killed a 54-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man.

Residential buildings in the village were damaged.

The exact type of aircraft munition used in the attack is being established.

