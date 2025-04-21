Four killed and 25 wounded: over 2,900 Russian attacks on Kupiansk community since beginning of April

Even during the "Easter truce,"the Kharkiv region suffered from attacks by enemy drones.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said this on the air of the United News marathon, Censor.NET reports.

According to the report, over the past day, Russian aircraft carried out seven drone strikes on the Chuhuiv district and one strike on the Kupiansk district. In addition, earlier today, Russian forces used FPV drones to strike the Zolochiv community. As a result of the attack, three villages — Morozova Dolyna, Huriv, and Lemishchene — were left without electricity.

"Since the beginning of April, Russian forces have carried out over 2,900 attacks on settlements within the Kupiansk community, dropping 131 guided aerial bombs, including two ODAB-1500 thermobaric bombs. As a result of these strikes, 25 civilians have been wounded and 4 killed," said Syniehubov.

He emphasized that the evacuation of residents from border areas in Kharkiv region is ongoing.

Since the beginning of the war, 28,845 people have been evacuated from settlements in 16 territorial communities to safer areas, including 2,457 children and 302 persons with limited mobility.

