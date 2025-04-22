Republican Fitzpatrick signs "shell for Putin" during his visit to frontline. VIDEO
On 18 April, Republican Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick visited the Ukrainian military on the contact line and signed a "shell for Putin".
The American politician posted a video of his visit on social network X, Censor.NET reports.
"It was my profound honor to deliver a very 'personal' message to Vladimir Putin today, from the front lines of the war near the Russian border, on behalf of our PA-1 community. The only permissible details to share are that 'the message was delivered on target'," Fitzpatrick wrote.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password