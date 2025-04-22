On 18 April, Republican Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick visited the Ukrainian military on the contact line and signed a "shell for Putin".

The American politician posted a video of his visit on social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"It was my profound honor to deliver a very 'personal' message to Vladimir Putin today, from the front lines of the war near the Russian border, on behalf of our PA-1 community. The only permissible details to share are that 'the message was delivered on target'," Fitzpatrick wrote.

