Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 943,060 people (+1130 per day), 10,683 tanks, 26,689 artillery systems, 22,296 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 943,060 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Due to the constant receipt of updated intelligence data, it became necessary to adjust some positions of total enemy losses - personnel, armoured combat vehicles, artillery systems and MLRS. The total figure has been adjusted, and losses per day are reported as usual," the General Staff said.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 22.04.25 are approximately as follows:

personnel - about 943060 (+1130) people,

tanks - 10683 (+4) units,

armoured combat vehicles - 22296 (+19) units,

artillery systems - 26689 (+26) units,

MLRS - 1367 (+0) units,

air defence systems - 1140 (+1) units,

aircraft - 370 (+0) units,

helicopters - 335 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 33388 (+118),

cruise missiles - 3148 (+0),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units

submarines - 1 (+0) unit,

automotive vehicles and tank trucks - 45458 (+134) units,

special equipment - 3859 (+0)

