ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
15475 visitors online
News Video Military technologies
6 590 12

Net-launching drone operator targets enemy Mavic: "It definitely clocked us, sc#mbag!" – "Missed?" – "Splash. Nailed it, bitch!". VIDEO

A Ukrainian drone operator used a net-launching UAV to target and disable an enemy drone.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the Ukrainian soldier's successful combat work was posted on social media.

"The aerial engagement ended with the successful takedown of a Russian Mavic, neutralized by our net launcher on an FPV drone," reads the video caption.

Read more: Occupiers boast about their new logistics: "No more UAZ vehicles, no more URAL trucks — guys are leading donkey". VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (8974) tech (66) elimination (4992) drones (2326)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 