Net-launching drone operator targets enemy Mavic: "It definitely clocked us, sc#mbag!" – "Missed?" – "Splash. Nailed it, bitch!". VIDEO
A Ukrainian drone operator used a net-launching UAV to target and disable an enemy drone.
According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the Ukrainian soldier's successful combat work was posted on social media.
"The aerial engagement ended with the successful takedown of a Russian Mavic, neutralized by our net launcher on an FPV drone," reads the video caption.
