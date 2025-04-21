Net-launching drone operator targets enemy Mavic: "It definitely clocked us, sc#mbag!" – "Missed?" – "Splash. Nailed it, bitch!". VIDEO

A Ukrainian drone operator used a net-launching UAV to target and disable an enemy drone.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the Ukrainian soldier's successful combat work was posted on social media.

"The aerial engagement ended with the successful takedown of a Russian Mavic, neutralized by our net launcher on an FPV drone," reads the video caption.

Read more: Occupiers boast about their new logistics: "No more UAZ vehicles, no more URAL trucks — guys are leading donkey". VIDEO