One against six: National Guard soldier single-handedly captured group of Russian stormtroopers near Siversk. VIDEO

Ukrainian reconnaissance man Denys Melnychuk (call sign "Mel") performed a real feat near Siversk. A warrior of the "Power of Freedom" battalion of the 4th "Rubizh" National Guard Brigade single-handedly attacked the enemy position and captured six Russian stormtroopers.

Melnychuk entered the landing, stormed the dugout and forced the occupiers to lay down their arms. He conducted the operation alone, without support, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Soldiers of 31st SMB destroyed 16 enemy motorcycles and eliminated several groups of Russian infantry. VIDEO