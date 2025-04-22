ENG
News Attack of drones
Russia is testing new Molniya drones near front line, - Syniehubov

Russia’s new Molniya attack drones. Russia is testing them

Currently, the Russian occupiers are testing their new Molniya drones, which are attacking Kharkiv in particular.

This was stated by the head of the RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, in a commentary to News Live, Censor.NET reports.

"Drones "Molniya-1", "Molniya-2". They are dangerous, we are currently recording them and believe that the enemy is currently testing them. Because the city of Kharkiv is being struck, but they are not so massive. There are more strikes with these "lightning bolts" on Kupiansk, on settlements that are close to the front line or the border. However, we already see new generations, so the enemy is testing," he said.

