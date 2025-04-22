ENG
Ruscists kill three civilians in Myrnohrad, Donetsk region

Russia shelled Myrnohrad on April 22, 2025. 3 people were killed

Russian invaders attacked the private sector in Myrnohrad, Donetsk region.

This was reported by the press service of the regional prosecutor's office, Censor.NET reports.

"As a result of the shelling, a 72-year-old resident of the city sustained injuries incompatible with life. The type of weapon used is being established.

At 12:30 a.m., an enemy FPV drone hit a civilian car at the entrance to the city. As a result of the attack, a woman and a man aged 63 and 75 were killed," the statement said.

A private house and a car were damaged in Myrnohrad.

