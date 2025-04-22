Ruscists kill three civilians in Myrnohrad, Donetsk region
Russian invaders attacked the private sector in Myrnohrad, Donetsk region.
This was reported by the press service of the regional prosecutor's office, Censor.NET reports.
"As a result of the shelling, a 72-year-old resident of the city sustained injuries incompatible with life. The type of weapon used is being established.
At 12:30 a.m., an enemy FPV drone hit a civilian car at the entrance to the city. As a result of the attack, a woman and a man aged 63 and 75 were killed," the statement said.
A private house and a car were damaged in Myrnohrad.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password