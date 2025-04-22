Ruscists attack Derhachi with "Shaheds": there are damages and fires

Today, on April 22, 2025, at about 12:55 a.m., Russian troops attacked the private sector of Derhachi in the Kharkiv region with Shahed.

This was announced on Telegram channel by the head of the Derhachi CMA Vyacheslav Zadorenko, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the strike damaged one house.

Fortunately, there were no casualties, but the occupiers continue to strike!

Later, he noted that another strike hit an open area on the border of Derhachi and Malodanylivka communities.

A fire broke out at the site of the hit, which is currently being extinguished by the State Emergency Service.

As reported, Russia is currently massively attacking Kharkiv with Shaheds.