Donor contributions to Ukraine’s Energy Support Fund reached €1.2 billion - Ministry of Energy

Over the three years of the Energy Support Fund's existence, donor contributions, including states, private companies, corporations, and international organizations, have reached 1.2 billion euros.

As noted by the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko, energy is one of the main targets of the enemy, tens of thousands of energy infrastructure facilities have been damaged.

"And the Energy Support Fund has become an important tool for providing international assistance. It has proved to be effective because it is focused on rapid response and resolving issues related to the purchase of equipment. This means prompt and quick repairs when the power system needs every kilowatt of electricity. Almost all Ukrainian energy companies have applied for assistance to the Support Fund, received the necessary equipment, and continue to actively cooperate," the Minister said.

Thus, Denmark became the first country to support the initiative to create the Fund with a contribution of 500 thousand euros. So far, the announced contributions of partners to the Fund reach EUR 1.2 billion, and it brings together 33 donors from 22 countries, including states, private companies, corporations, and international organizations.

It is reported that about 70 Ukrainian energy companies from all regions of the country have received assistance. In particular, about 150,000 pieces of equipment have already been delivered to the final recipients. Priority is given to equipment for restoring power supply, transformers, generators, cable products, automotive equipment, etc.

Halushchenko added that it is now important to continue effective cooperation, not to lose momentum and increase contributions to the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine: "We must continue to join our efforts to survive the next winter!"

It is worth recalling that the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine was established in April 2022 at the joint initiative of the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko and the European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson. During its operation, it has become an effective tool for providing international assistance in the energy sector.