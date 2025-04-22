US has not yet used all instruments of pressure on Russia - Kallas

The head of the European Union's diplomacy, Kaja Kallas, believes that the United States has not used all its instruments of pressure on Russia to force it to agree to stop its full-scale aggression against Ukraine.

Kallas said this in an interview with AFP, Censor.NET reports.

According to her, Russia's announcement of an "Easter truce" over the weekend was a ploy aimed at US President Donald Trump.

"It's obvious that Russia is playing all these games, stalling for time and not really wanting peace. They think that time is on their side, so they are not showing any good signs or goodwill," she emphasized.

Kallas hopes that Washington will take a tougher stance against Moscow before giving up on its peace efforts.

"They have tools in their hands that they can use to put pressure on Russia. They have not used these tools," the diplomat said.

"If they are now abandoning (their efforts - ed.) without using the tools that are actually in their hands, then I have a big question: why? Why are they not using the tools to really end this war?" - Kallas added.