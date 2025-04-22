Zelenskyy discusses upcoming contacts with partners and expanding security cooperation with Norwegian Prime Minister Støre

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the President's post on Telegram.

First of all, Zelenskyy informed the Norwegian Prime Minister about today's Russian shelling of Ukraine's civilian infrastructure.

"Our people are doing everything possible to help the victims and eliminate the consequences of these strikes," the head of state said.

The leaders also agreed on the closest contacts with partners and agreed on common positions.

"Norway supports the importance of maintaining pressure on Russia for peace, and this is very important. The path to peace must begin with an unconditional ceasefire, just as the United States has proposed, and Ukraine has supported this proposal," Zelenskyy said.

In addition, Zelenskyy and Støre also talked about expanding security cooperation in multilateral formats and agreed to work on this together.

